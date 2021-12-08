The North Bend City Council voted unanimously to purchase two rapid-attack vehicles for the North Bend Fire Department.
The vote authorizes the fire department to spend $320,000 to purchase two four-wheel drive pickup trucks that will be outfitted to make them small fire engines. The move will save wear-and-tear of the larger, and more expensive, fire engines while saving the city money on fuel costs. Best of all, the purchase will be fully funded by American Rescue Act Plans.
Fire Chief Jim Brown said the move would have many benefits at no cost to local taxpayers.
"We are proposing to get two rapid-attack vehicles," Brown said. "They are a large pickup, small fire engine. We're going to try to lessen the the wear and tear on our bigger fire engines and go out on a lot of calls with our smaller vehicles. It's a way to lessen the load on our heavy apparatus. These heavy apparatus are a half million dollars apiece."
Brown said 65% of the calls the fire department responds to are EMS calls, and he said those calls could be made with the smaller vehicles.
"You take out a big fire engine, and it uses a lot of fuel per hour and it adds up fast," Brown said. "It's obvious, even for fuel costs alone, it's going to add up quick."
Another savings will be in repairs, Brown said. By choosing trucks with gasoline engines, the department will make it easier and cheaper to make repairs when needed.
"The costs to the big engines are really high," he said. "In the last month alone, we've had over $6,000 in what would be normal repairs."
The trucks can carry up to four firefighters, and as four-wheel drive can go offroad or through difficult terrain, if needed. Brown said experts say at some point an earthquake or a tsunami will put part of the city underwater, making it difficult to respond to calls in the larger, heavier vehicles.
"These would extend our firefiighting abilities to both sides of town," Brown said. "When we have a Cascadia event, and we will have one, this will allow us to get through mud, over trees and offer firefighting capabilities and EMS as well."
The council voted unanimously to apply for the ARP funds and to use much of it to purchase the two new rapid-responded vehicles.
