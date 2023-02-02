The North Bend City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to end an intergovernmental agreement with the Coos County Airport District that guarantees North Bend police will respond to all calls within 15 minutes.
The vote came after a lengthy discussion about the airport and the role North Bend emergency services should and must play in it.
The council decision gives the airport district 90 days to find another law enforcement agency that will respond in 15 minutes of that time to negotiate a deal with North Bend.
The airport in North Bend opened in 1932 as a military airport and was transferred to the city of North Bend in 1947. From 1947 to 2003, the city of North Bend owned and managed the airport. Throughout that time, the airport consistently lost money, which led to the formation of the Coos County Airport District in 2002. In 2003, North Bend transferred ownership of the airport and 15 acres around it to the district.
Included in the 15 acres was the North Bend Senior Center, Airport Heights Park and the North Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city purchased the wastewater plant back, and the senior center operates on a 15-year lease with the district.
The airport district has its own property taxes, and receives around $1.4 million a year in tax revenue. As a government agency, it pays no taxes to North Bend or any other agency.
When the airport district took over, an IGA was created where North Bend would provide police and security services for every flight, and the district paid back just over half of the city’s expenses for doing so. At the time, North Bend was receiving $426,000 every five years.
North Bend also provided fire protection when needed and was paid for the service.
In late 2012, the airport district canceled the IGA with North Bend, but within six weeks of the IGA being canceled, then City Administrator Terrence O’Connor signed a new IGA guaranteeing police response within 15 minutes. That IGA was not reviewed or approved by the city council.
Since 2013, the two governmental agencies have worked under that IGA, where North Bend has guaranteed a 15-minute response to all emergency calls, and the airport district has not paid for services.
Last year, a split between the two agencies showed up, highlighted by a training exercise where a false emergency was called in.
City Administrator David Milliron told the council things heated up in 2022 when Police Chief Gary McCullough told the airport district he could not guarantee a 15-minute response. Due to low staffing, all calls, including airport calls, had to be on the basis of the emergency.
In June 2022, Milliron said he learned the airport district was reaching out to other law enforcement agencies, including the Coos Bay police and Oregon State Police, about guaranteeing a 15-minute response.
“There were several attempts to meet with the airport district,” Milliron said. “For conflicting reasons, we didn’t have that meeting.”
In July 2022, Milliron sent a letter to the airport district, voicing several concerns. Those included the emergency training where neither dispatch nor the responding officers knew the call was not real.
“We chose as a city and a governing body not to air things publicly,” Milliron said. “We hoped to work things out. We knew the senior center and the park were important to this governing body.”
In August 2022, Milliron said the city was shocked when Airport District Executive Director Theresa Cook released a report implying if North Bend ended the IGA, the airport would be forced to close. Cook based her report on a TSA rule that requires a law enforcement response withing 15 minutes. So if North Bend ends the IGA will it close the airport?
“It won’t,” Milliron said. “The TSA confirmed today the airport can use any law enforcement agency it wishes. TSA has made it clear, it’s the airport’s responsibility to meet Homeland Security and TSA requirements. It is not the responsibility of North Bend.”
Having said that, Milliron emphasized that since the airport is inside the city limits, police, fire and medical calls will be responded to in any emergency.
“The reality is every time a call has come in from the airport to 9-1-1, and it is a legitimate call, we have responded and will continue to do so,” Milliron said. “Not because it’s in an agreement, but because it’s there bond, their pledge and their oath. So, it doesn’t matter if there’s an agreement or not. All legitimate calls that come in, we’re gonna respond. That’s what 9-1-1 is for.”
Chief McCullough told the council his concern is simply the 15-minute requirement. He explained there just are not enough officers on duty to guarantee a time for anyone.
“As most of you know, as part of our staffing levels, at any given time, we have two officers on the road covering the entire city,” McCullough said. “When we run into an incident at the airport, obviously we have to prioritize our responsibilities. If the officers are tied up on a prior call, they’re going to have to finish there. The ability to guarantee a 15-minute response to any given call at the airport is pretty difficult at our given staffing levels.”
McCullough said the police department works with other government agencies that pay no taxes, particularly the school district and The Mill Casino. In those cases, the city has signed contracts where the government pay for services in lieu of taxes.
“The question is what’s the next step,” Milliron told the council. “The city can say we can continue as it. We can cancel the agreement, but I would give 90 days rather than the 30 days. This is really a decision by the governing body.”
Councilor Eric Gleason said he was in favor of ending the agreement, adding any future IGA must include safety measures to ensure police are not responding at full speed when there is no real emergency.
“Where I find major holes in this while thing, perhaps this comes from my military background and my military law enforcement background, is the readiness assessment standards. You do readiness assessments. There’s always very structured ways about going about training. In the event we were ever going to have an agreement with the airport district, it must have safety protocols in place.”
Councilor Jenny Jones said she watched the airport district board meeting where they discussed the issue.
“It was clear to me nobody understood the fullness of what was being presented,” Jones said. “There was a lack of understanding about what it costs to offer service. It’s really critical for us to figure out how to renegotiate and to have them pay their fare share. I think we need to renegotiate. I don’t know how to do that, but it needs to be delicate.”
Councilor Larry Garboden said challenge from North Bend’s perspective is it would likely need one or two new police to be able to guarantee a 15-minute response.
Councilor Pat Goll said he was in favor of ending the IGA.
“I just kind of get a little bit testy when we as a city get put on the spot that you’re going to kill the airport,” Goll said. “That’s just a political statement that I don’t like. I know I’m sitting on the city council, but I don’t like politicians.”
Engelke said she is also in favor of negotiating a new agreement.
“Our police chief has said it cannot happen,” Engelke said. “The only responsible thing for us to do is renegotiate.”
Goll then made a motion to cancel the IGA, giving the airport district 90 days and offering to renegotiate. Gleason seconded the motion.
Before a vote, Councilor Susanna Noordhoff asked a question.
“I had heard someone in the span of time this has been in the news say that ‘its in your city boundaries, you’re going to respond anyway,’” Noordhoff said.
Milliron agreed, saying police, fire and ambulance services would respond to any emergency, but there would not be a 15-minute guarantee.
“We value the airport, but we also have a responsibility to listen to our police chief and look out for the taxpayers of North Bend,” Engelke said.
Milliron said he wanted to reiterate before a vote that the city of North Bend cannot close the airport.
“They are their own government,” Milliron said. “It’s the airport’s responsibility to secure law enforcement services, not the city of North Bend. Nobody wants the airport to go away. We will negotiate in good faith.”
The council then voted 7-0 to cancel the IGA, giving the airport district 90 days to either negotiate an agreement with the city or find an alternative option.
