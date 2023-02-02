Airport

The Coos County Airport District will have to find a new law enforcement agency to guarantee 15-minute service after the city of North Bend opted to end an IGA that has been in force since 2013.

 The World File photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The North Bend City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to end an intergovernmental agreement with the Coos County Airport District that guarantees North Bend police will respond to all calls within 15 minutes.

The vote came after a lengthy discussion about the airport and the role North Bend emergency services should and must play in it.

Airport

The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport offers flights on United from North Bend to San Francisco and Denver.


1
0
1
0
0



Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments