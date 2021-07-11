The city of North Bend will soon begin an archeological study at Ferry Road Park thanks to a grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The $20,000 matching grant will allow the city to conduct a Heritage Management Plan for the park in an effort to identify areas that may be archeologically sensitive.
The grant supports preserving historic resources listed in the National Register of Historic Places or significant work contributing to identifying, preserving and interpreting archaeological sites.
The land the park sits on is owned by the city of North Bend, but it has ties to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. The city has promised the tribes it will conduct the archeological study before any work is done at the park.
When reviewing the city’s Preserving Oregon Grant application, the review committee expressed an understanding that there is a need to manage this archaeologically rich area and an appreciation for the level of engagement with the local tribes that will take place as part of the project. In addition, having a management plan for Ferry Road Park will inform and guide the city on future development and management activities in the park.
The plan to do an archeological study and a new parks master plan was brought up during a sometimes heated council meeting in June. During the meeting, Councilor Susanna Noordhoff asked the council to consider placing benches under the maple grove at the park. The plan for the benches was first brought up by longtime parks volunteer Jim Tofflemire, and Noordhoff felt the city should move forward with Tofflemire’s plan.
“I can tell you, you have the most gorgeous canopy with sun filtering through, you have the bay,” Noordhoff said. “I do think it’s an ideal location.”
Tofflemire’s proposal is to use donations to pay to install a 30-foot by 30-foot concrete slab in the middle of the maple grove. Four benches would be installed on the slab, with four additional benches placed around the area. The proposal also included a trash can pad and signage. Tofflemire volunteered to build the benches himself.
Noordhoff said she thought the proposal was ideal use of the park, adding Tofflemire had a letter of support from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.
“It’s somewhere removed from the wind,” Noordhoff said. “I think he has certainly done enough work in the parks to warrant serious consideration. I support his proposal. I think this will really allow the areas of the park to be multi-purpose.”
While Noordhoff was fully supportive of the plan, the majority of the council voted against it, with many saying the city needed the archeological study and master plan first.
City Administrator David Milliron gave an impassioned plea to wait, saying the proposal is no longer supported by the Confederated Tribes. He explained the person who gave a letter in favor of the project no longer works for the tribe.
“The issue is much greater than that. I want to remind the governing body of one of your paramount council goals, which is tribal relations,” Milliron said. “This governing body has been sent a communication from the tribe and we have also received communication from the state historic preservation office that says there shall be no Earth disturbance until a study is done and a plan is in place. That’s why with disc golf, there was no land disturbance.
“The overreaching concern is council relations with the tribe. We did meet with tribe about two weeks ago, and they were concerned with it. They were concerned it was not a request from the city. We want to be very prudent and very respectful and continue the end goal and get the archeological study done and get that into the parks master plan.”
While the council chose to wait on Tofflemire’s suggestion, the city has moved forward with the archeological study and an update to the city’s parks master plan.
The grant will help defray the cost of developing the HMP, including conducting surveys, preparing contexts of archaeological sites and documenting archaeological resources at risk. Milliron said the exact results of the survey will not be made public, but can be used by the city, the tribes and archeologists to determine if changes to the park can be made.
The council also voted in June to hire a summer fellow from Portland State University to update the City’s Parks Master Plan. The fellow will be engaged in data gathering and analysis, documenting and plan review and other tasks such as developing a public input process.
The Historic Management Plan will also become part of the master plan, which will then guide the city in decisions on parks upgrades for the next decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In