NORTH BEND — North Bend City Council will be voting tonight on whether or not to include a ballot measure this November that would increase the city’s public safety fee.

The new few would increase the current public safety fee from $15 per month to $25.

Public safety fees were raised last month from $5 to $15 in order to balance and approve the city’s budget. Councilors wanted to put the initial increase to a vote of the people, but lacked the time to make it happen.

Most notably the increase will go toward funding four new police officers.

