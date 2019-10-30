NORTH BEND — North Bend Public Works and Parks and Recreation have been working with the Oregon State Marine Board and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for the past couple of years to secure funding for a new boat ramp on California Avenue for access to the Coos River.
Beginning later next month, the city will begin construction of the renovated boat ramp. The in-water work period for this particular project is October to February, and the city intends to get the project done by February.
The current boat ramp was built in 2000, and is past its useful life.
“There are a couple reasons for the upgrade,” North Bend Public Works Director Ralph Dunham said. “Part of it is repairing the old floats, that are wood floats, and then there are some minor improvements made.”
Wooden floats will be replaced by new aluminum ones, improvements to drainage will be made, a new debris boom will be constructed, and new piling for an expanded L-shape float.
“The boat ramp itself is limited primarily by parking. It’s actually one of the favored boat ramps for salmon fishing in the bay because it's more wind-blocked than others … Because of parking limitation, since we don’t have anywhere to expand parking, we’re putting in an L-shaped float which can facilitate somebody parking their boat,” Dunham said.
You have free articles remaining.
Upgrades to the boat ramp are really aimed at making the flow of traffic on the ramp move a little easier. The idea behind the L-shape is that after someone launches their boat they can tie it up to the floats and park their vehicle while someone else launches another boat.
A debris boom is being developed off to the side of the ramp floats in order to direct debris away from the ramp and extend its usability.
“During the winter we get some heavy rains, and we have a lot of material that comes down the river and it seems to like to conglomerate right there in that corner right up against the dock,” Dunham said.
The new aluminum docks are already being built locally by Tarheel Aluminum. Materials for the debris boom also are already being constructed.
“Those are already in construction, because it takes around four to five months to get those, so if we would have waited until now we’d have been another year out,” Dunham said.
According to Dunham, the total cost of the project is around $575,000, with around two-thirds of the money coming from ODFW and the State Marine Board. The final third of the cost is being paid for by the city.