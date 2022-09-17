The North Bend City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the city administrator to negotiate the purchase of two downtown properties that will allow the city to move its convention and visitors bureau downtown.
After discussing the issue in executive session, the council approved a resolution that will allow the city to use transient occupancy taxes to purchase and renovate two properties on Sherman Avenue.
The two properties – 1900 Sherman Avenue and 1934 Sherman Avenue – include an old gas station and a vacant lot next to it. The properties are located along Highway 101 near California Avenue.
Because the property will be used for tourism promotion, the city can use the transient occupancy tax for all the expenses. As a result, no general fund taxpayer money will be used.
“The plan is exactly what that money was intended for. It's really exciting,” Mayor Jessica Engelke said.
The transient occupancy tax is better known as a hotel tax, where people staying in short-term rentals such as hotels and motels pay a tax that is used by the city to promote tourism.
“I think it's going to be a great thing,” Councilor Bill Richardson said. “It’s super exciting for our downtown."
After the vote, City Administrator David Milliron will move to purchase the land, and the TOT tax funds will be used for land surveying, architectural design and renovations.
