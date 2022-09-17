North Bend Visitor Center.JPG

The North Bend City Council voted to purchase two downtown properties that will enable the North Bend Visitor's Center to move downtown.

 Zack Demars, The World

The North Bend City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the city administrator to negotiate the purchase of two downtown properties that will allow the city to move its convention and visitors bureau downtown.

After discussing the issue in executive session, the council approved a resolution that will allow the city to use transient occupancy taxes to purchase and renovate two properties on Sherman Avenue.

