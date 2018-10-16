NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend has temporarily suspended all burning within city limits due to smoke inundation from wildfires south of this area.
The ban will remain in effect until the smoke condition abates. All current burn permits issued by the city should be retained. They will continue to be valid after the ban is lifted. Until smoke conditions dissipate and the ban is lifted, burning will not be allowed, even with a current permit.
Citizens witnessing burning during this period may report it by calling the North Bend City Fire Department at 541-756-7757. For more information, call 541-756-8580.