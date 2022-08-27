North Bend Logo

The City of North Bend is pleased to continue great events for youth within the North Bend School District boundaries. Students entering Kindergarten through 12th grades in the fall can participate in a number of activities that will provide engaging and enriching opportunities.

Learn how to fish on Tenmile Lakes with the experts.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your plans for Labor Day?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments