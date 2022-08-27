The City of North Bend is pleased to continue great events for youth within the North Bend School District boundaries. Students entering Kindergarten through 12th grades in the fall can participate in a number of activities that will provide engaging and enriching opportunities.
Learn how to fish on Tenmile Lakes with the experts.
All aboard for a trip like no other visiting the coastal past and present on the Museum Hop.
Find out more about the day in the life of the United States Coast Guard.
And travel the North Bend of the Coos Bay River for a stunning view of the shore and the McCullough Bridge from the water aboard the Betty Kay.
You can learn how to arrange flowers or play soccer through Epuerto Sports.
There is also Batting Cage practice time, ATV skills, and a trip to the Mahaffy Ranch Pumpkin Patch.
It is all free and all part of the adventures provided by the Summer Youth Enrichment Program sponsored by the City of North Bend. Hurry, events are filling fast.
