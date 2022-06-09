North Bend celebrated its sports teams, performance stars and academic teams that competed in state tournaments during a parade of champions Thursday.

The parade made its way past North Bend High School, North Bend Middle School and Pony Village Mall as big crowds celebrated the young men and women who represented North Bend on the biggest stage in Oregon during the last school year.

The North Bend Fire Department planned out the parade with the North Bend School District. During the parade, students who participated in track and field, tennis, band, choir, forensics, volleyball, cheer, wrestling, swimming, boys and girls golf, bowling, and equestrian were celebrated during the parade.

The state champion girls doubles tennis team of Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson led off the parade.

