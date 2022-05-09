The U.S. Small Business Administration 2022 Pacific Northwest Region Small Business Subcontractor of the Year is Native American Technology Corporation in North Bend.
Founded in 1995, Native American Technology Corporation is an award-winning small business providing professional and technical staffing services, primarily in the federal aerospace defense and intelligence sectors. The company’s capabilities include a wide range of disciplines including program management, training support, information technology and professional support services. NATECH provide this diverse portfolio of services across the United States and currently have team members working in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC. NATECH’s federal customers include the US Army, Federal Aviation Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
The Small Business Subcontractor of the Year Award, part of the National Small Business Week celebrations May 2-5, honors small businesses that have provided the government and industry with outstanding goods and services as subcontractors. Award nominees are evaluated on contract performance, overall customer satisfaction, customer support, and innovativeness.
“These entrepreneurs have made significant impacts on their industries and our nation, advancing innovative solutions to global challenges, securing capital to help their firms thrive, or finding creative solutions to strengthen America’s supply chains,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “Their grit, ingenuity, and spirit of service are a powerful example of what the American people can achieve when we invest in entrepreneurs and small business owners from all walks of life and come together to build a better America through entrepreneurship.”
"I am so excited to announce this year's winners of our Pacific Northwest regional awards for National Small Business Week,” said SBA Regional Administrator Mike Fong. “Each of these businesses navigated through the pandemic and worked with our SBA programs to be more resilient and position themselves to thrive into the future. I want to thank all our small business owners and entrepreneurs across the region for what they do each and every day for our communities."
Cori Kelly is the president of NATECH guiding the company's overall strategy and mission. With nearly 200 team members, the company has earned the highest accolades from federal contracting officers for delivering on complex and challenging contracts especially through its partnership with Northrop Grumman.
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition as a result of a strong partnership with one of our large business partners, Northrop Grumman.” said Kelly. “We are committed to delivering excellence to our customers through program management, training, and technical support services to our military and federal customers and are fortunate to work with a company that is so supportive to their small business partners.”
NATECH was recognized as the 2019 SBA Oregon Family-Owned Small Business of the Year which honors a family-owned and operated business which has been passed on from one generation to the next. Kelly’s grandparents, John, and Wanda Williford, founded the company in 1995 and with some help from a number of SBA programs, were able to build a legacy for future generations to build on.
“We've always known that small businesses are a source of strength for our communities,” SBA Portland District Director Martin Golden said. “Small businesses such as NATECH truly display they are the giants they are by serving as the vanguard for America's economic recovery through their service and innovation.”
NATECH is a graduate of the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program as well as being certified through the SBA HUBZone Certification Program. The company received federal contracting assistance from the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) through Oregon’s Government Contract Assistance Program (GCAP) which assisted the company as it grew and stabilized.
NATECH has also received mentoring and business training from the Portland SCORE chapter as well as receiving help in crafting a succession/transition plan to help scale the company for its unprecedented growth. The company has been able to fuel this growth and its ability to grow its workforce 40% three years in a row with the help of the SBA Guaranteed Loan Program.
About National Small Business Week
For more than 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness.
To register for National Small Business Week and for other event information, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.
