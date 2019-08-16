NORTH BEND — The North Bend Senior Center is hosting two free upcoming photographer lectures.
According to a press release from the senior center, the first event is Monday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at 1470 Airport Lane. Photographer Patricia Davidson is presenting, having developed her landscape photography skills on the beaches and in the forests on the southern Oregon coast.
“In 2015, she left in an RV on a four-year journey in the American West,” the release said, where she continued developing her talents.
Davidson’s work has been featured in Landscape Photography, Loaded Landscapes, Fugi X Passion, the AAA Oregon/Idaho Atlas, and Inspire TV.
The second lecture is Monday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the 1470 Airport Lane in North Bend, featuring photographer Chris Malone.
Malone is based out of Coos Bay and was raised along the Oregon coast.
“All are welcome,” the release said.