North Bend School District Superintendent Kevin Bogatin will be leaving his position in June to pursue a superintendent job in Washington.
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce that I have accepted a new position as Superintendent of the Tumwater School District in Tumwater, Washington,” Superintendent Bogatin said.
Bogatin has been with the North Bend School District since Spring of 2019, when he signed a three-year contract with the district.
Bogatin said he won’t be leaving the North Bend School District until the end of the school year, but he wanted to thank everyone for the support and encouragement he has received over the few past years.
“We have made a lot of progress together and I know the district is headed in the right direction in many areas. There is still plenty of work and challenges for the next leadership team, but there is an abundance of talent, experience, and knowledge in this district to tap into. I have been truly blessed to work with an amazing group of people, and I will miss you and this wonderful community,” Bogatin said.
North Bend School Board member Kristina Simpson said she had the opportunity to work alongside Bogatin for several years.
“He has led the North Bend School District with a commitment to serve the students and families and under his leadership and guidance, our school district came out from under COVID-19 with innovative plans focused on student development and achievement,” Simpson said.
“Kevin has done an excellent job communicating with the Board of Directors and has actively sought to form new partnerships and build collaboration with a variety of members in our community. I wish nothing but the best for Kevin and his family and truly appreciate the hard work he exhibited while working as the Superintendent of the North Bend School District,” she said.
The Tumwater School District reported Bogatin was one of 17 applicants vying for their superintendent spot.
“Tumwater School District serves about 6,500 students and is an exciting opportunity for me and my family. I consider this an incredible opportunity and am humbled to have been chosen for such a role. I am excited to work with the great teachers, staff, students, and families that make up the Tumwater School District,” Bogatin said.
Tumwater School Board President Scott Killough welcomed Bogatin in a press release on the district's website.
"After preliminary interviews of six candidates with experience either at the executive/district office level or as superintendent, the pool was narrowed to three finalists... While each candidate holds great experience and skills, Kevin’s experience as a superintendent as well as his connection with students brought him to the forefront as we made this selection,”Killough stated.
Last week, the North Bend School District announced additional changes to its' organization, welcoming two newly appointed School District Board Members Michelle Roberts and Carol Yardley.
The North Bend school board reports they will begin a search for a new superintendent in the coming days and weeks and will be sharing updates of that process on the web and through email as appropriate.
