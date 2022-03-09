When students return to North Bend school March 14, they will not be required to wear face masks.
The move was made official Thursday when the North Bend School District board chose to follow the state recommendations and not add extra protective measures.
Superintendent Kevin Bogatin told the board his recommendation was to lift the mask mandate and move back to how the district handled COVID at the beginning of the pandemic. Bogatin said the state rules have changed rapidly over the last month, but he feels confident North Bend Schools are ready for classes without masks.
"I know there's definitely some mixed feelings, but I think there's a universal we're all kind of tired of this," Bogatin said. "This has been more than two years of this."
Bogatin told the board, the Oregon Department of Education ODE changed its standards last week to make what was previously mandates just recommendations beginning March 12.
"We are going to institute a few things. If we have cases that come up, I think parents and staff will still want that information," Bogatin said. "So we're going to go back to what we did when this first started which is sending out letters to parents and staff when we have positive cases to alert them that this was in your classroom. We're going to move in that direction of alerting, stay home if your sick."
Bogatin said any student or staff members who want to wear masks are welcome to even when the mandates are lifted.
"I do want to reiterate as we move away from masking and mask requirements, there's going to be some people that still want to wear them," he said. "We're going to make sure that people feel comfortable and accepted for that. We're not going to tolerate bullying, harassment or ridicule for our staff or kids that want to wear a mask. This is a hard to for a lot of folks and we want to respect the different opinions."
Bogatin said the district does have COVID test kits for students and their families if they are needed. He said students who want test kits simply need to ask, and some will be sent home. In addition, students who have symptoms will be offered test kits.
Do have test kits - for families. Can send home, just ask.
"That is good news in terms of monitoring this. It's well overdue," Bogatin said.
After Bogatin made his presentation, the board chose not to implement stricter standards.
