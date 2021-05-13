NORTH BEND ─ By the end of the school year, a greenhouse will sit between the North Bend School District’s tennis courts and the Bridges Alternative Pathways building.
“(Bridges) has been looking for an opportunity for hands-on activities and connecting science in different parts of the program,” said Kevin Bogatin, superintendent for the North Bend School District.
According to Bogatin, the Bridges Alternative Program is hiring a science teacher who will often bring classes out to the greenhouse. Chef Frank Murphy, from North Bend High School’s culinary program, will also make use of the greenhouse, Bogatin said.
“We were looking for an alternative for our kids at Bridges and thought a greenhouse could be used in several different content areas,” said Jake Smith, Bridges Alternative Pathways principal. “Kids are helping with the construction. We are able to use (the greenhouse) for possible business classes, definitely our science classes, and we talked about having hydroponics, so we’d have fish….”
Smith said administrators plan on holding a Thursday Market for staff, where plants can be sold, and students can have work experience. He said this would also allow for the greenhouse to be self-perpetuating and fund itself, paying for needed potting soil and other items.
“This will give kids credit who want to get outside and have experiences other than traditional classroom stuff,” Smith said.
The idea for the greenhouse arose after he, Murphy and Bogatin initially spoke about a “freight farm,” which is a 40-foot cargo container that can be used like a greenhouse.
“…But those are very expensive,” Smith said. “This is cheaper.”
The 20x36 greenhouse was purchased for $15,000, though Smith said once finished the project will cost around $20,000. He said the extra cost came from getting permits through the City of North Bend and working on the foundation.
This week, Smith said an auger had to be rented to dig 24 postholes that are four-feet deep and filled with concrete.
“For a 20x36 greenhouse, it has seven yards of concrete, so it’s not blowing away,” Smith said. “It’s rated for 120-plus mile-an-hour winds … it’s not going anywhere.”
Once finished, Smith said there will be 4x36 foot shelves “so quite a bit of space.”
“There will be a four-foot shelf in the center and racks underneath to store potting soil and fertilizer, anything we need,” he said.
The greenhouse will have ventilation on either end that are calibrated with the thermostat. Smith explained if it is 70 degrees outside, it can be 10 or 15 degrees warmer inside the greenhouse.
“The thermostat will be set so when it gets too hot, there will be cross-ventilation and when it cools down those vents will close off to hold heat in the night,” he said. “The hopes are to start planting things, instead of April or May, we will be able to plant in January or February. We’ve talked about doing hanging baskets for graduation, some produce, whatever the need comes up, as well as using it for our science classes.”
For Bogatin, he said it will be exciting once the greenhouse is finished and can be used. Until then, he laughed, saying, “It still feels a little distant since I just see a dirt spot right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In