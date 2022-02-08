The North Bend School District is hoping the second time is the charm for a school bond.
The school district board voted recently to ask voters to approve the bond after a vote in 2021 fell short. The board voted to send a smaller bond to voter which will not change the current tax rate. Instead, the $22 million bond will continue the tax rate currently being charged to property owners.
The board voted unanimously to send the bond issue to the voters.
The $22.695 million bond issue would maintain the current rate of 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
If approved by voters, the following projects will be included in the bond issue:
* $3 million to renovate a multipurpose room at North Bend High School into a performing arts space;
* $4.8 million to expand and improve CTE programs including culinary, health care professions, metals and graphic arts;
* $637,000 to install an elevator at Hillcrest Elementary;
* $1.2 million for HVAC upgrades at all schools in the district;
* $2.5 million for window replacements at all schools;
* $3.7 million for roof replacement at North Bend Middle School;
* $189,000 for intruder and ADA locks on all classrooms in all schools;
* $2 million for electrical upgrades;
* $101,000 for card lock access controls on major exterior doors at all schools; and
* $3 million for plumbing upgrades districtwide.
The bond will be placed on the May ballot, giving voters in the North Bend School District a second chance in a year to vote on the issue.
