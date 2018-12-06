NORTH BEND — North Bend School District is seeking candidates to serve on the budget committee.
Letters of interest must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan., 7, to the North Bend School District, Attn: Board of Directors, 1913 Meade Street, North Bend OR 97459.
The Board will make the appointments at the regular meeting scheduled for Jan. 14.
To be eligible for appointment, applicants must live and be registered to vote in the district and must not be an officer, agent or employee of the district
For more information, call 541-756-2521.