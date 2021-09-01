The North Bend School Board waded into two hot-button political issues Thursday and quickly waded right back out – at least for now.
After hearing from around a dozen members of the public, the board decided to wait before making a decision on opposing mask mandates in schools and banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory. The mask mandate issue was delayed so the board could discuss it in a work session, while the board voted to table discussion of Critical Race Theory at the beginning of the meeting.
The two issues are in the middle of political debates nationwide as right-wing politicians have taken issue with both.
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown issued a mandate that all teachers, staff and students at K-12 schools wear masks when school opens next week. That has led to some outcry from parents, some who have pulled their children from schools in favor of online schooling.
There has been no mandate regarding Critical Race Theory, and it is currently not taught in North Bend Schools, board chair Jim Jordan said.
A large crowd attended the meeting at North Bend Middle School and almost everyone who spoke was opposed to board action on either issue.
Christina Geierman, president of the North Bend Education Association, said if the district wants to change policy, their first move should be to include teachers in the discussion. She said the association opposed both resolutions.
“Your teachers did not create the pandemic or the policies around it,” Geierman said. “None of my colleagues are excited about wearing masks again. But we’re willing to do it if it means we can keep your children safe.”
As far as teaching Critical Race Theory, Geierman said it’s pretty much a non-issue.
“Nobody in the North Bend School District has been teaching Critical Race Theory,” she said. “Your resolution to ban Critical Race Theory makes many of our teachers wonder why you don’t trust them. We seek to educate your children, not indoctrinate them. Please trust us to do our jobs”
Critical Race Theory
Dustin Hood, a U.S. history teacher at North Bend High School, was the first member to stand up and speak.
“I’ve been in this district 20 years as a teacher of United States history, and I do have some problems with the document being represented,” Hood said. “Using the Declaration of Independence saying all men are created equal seems a little disingenuous, because it wasn’t meaning all people.”
Hood said the CRT ban could put history teachers like himself in hot water simply for doing their jobs.
“If I were to ask students to think about ‘We the people’ and ‘All people are created equal,’ I fear I might be reprimanded if this resolution passes. My job is to teach American history, and racism does come up. I’ve been asked if I teach Critical Race Theory in my class, and I do not.
“This policy is a solution is search of a problem. I’d have to say we as a school district and a community are better than that.”
Violette Davis, who said she recently graduated from North Bend High School, said her experience shows maybe teaching CRT could be a good thing.
“I feel like there’s a misconception that Critical Race Theory is put in place to make people ashamed,” she said. “I feel if schools do not teach about it, life will. There was quite a lot of racism in the school, whether people want to believe it or not. We need to understand racism to overcome it. Racism was intended to divide people, and you’d be privileged to think it doesn’t divide people today.”
Martha Gregor, a teacher at Hillcrest Elementary, also spoke against the proposal, telling the board any move to change curriculum should include teachers.
This resolution is a Molotov cocktail for our community,” she said. “It’s a mash-up of conservative talking points.”
Only one speaker spoke in favor of the ban, saying CRT is designed to separate people by making one group the oppressed and the other the oppressor.
Mask Mandate
There was more of a mix during public comment with speakers voicing their views in favor and against opposing the state mask ban.
Julie Kane opened her public comment by reciting the Lord’s Prayer, before voicing her opposition to masks in schools.
“We need God back,” she said. “There is too much division. There is too much hatred and it’s affecting our kids. I pulled my kids. They are now going online because of these masks.”
Former school board member Anthony Collins said the board should vote down the resolution opposing the mandates.
“What I’d like to see you do tonight is vote down Resolution 21-10,” Collins said. “The biggest resource in this district is the children and parents. Coronavirus sucks. I got it. I’m there with you. You can’t make our classroom staff do what they’re not supposed to do. You can’t make changes in something that is not governed by this group.”
Board member Julie Thies said she supported a vote against the mask mandate.
“Our schools belong to our community, to our parents and not the state,” Thies said. “I have been placed in my position by the community, and I intend to stand firm in my beliefs.”
As soon as the issue was brought up during the meeting, Thies made a motion to approve the resolution opposing the mask mandates and asking for local control.
That motion died for a lack of a second.
“We are going to follow the state regulations that are in place,” Jordan said. “This resolution is not against masks, it is against the loss of local control.”
After the motion by Thies failed, Kristina Simpson made a motion to discuss the issue in a work session. That motion received a second.
Board member Eric Gleason suggested the board could lead the way in the state by coming up with a detailed plan that uses numbers, data and science to ask for local control. He said if the district had a plan, it might sway the governor.
“Wanting local control and utilizing local control are totally different things,” Gleason said. “If we want local control, we come together and we define what local control is. If we come at it with an approach that this is how we’re going to do it, it has something.”
The vote to have a work session on mask mandates passed unanimously. A date for the work session is still being determined.
