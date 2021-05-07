NORTH BEND ─ This week, the North Bend School Board reviewed the district’s $48.6 million facility bond proposal.
According to the district superintendent, Kevin Bogatin, the Bond Development Committee met April 6 to finalize the bond proposal. Though the school board heard details of the proposal May 6, it won’t make a decision on whether or not to move forward until June.
“(The) $48.6 million bond package … includes projects at all four buildings,” Bogatin said, adding that this bond is a middle ground solution to allow for critical renovations. The Bond Development Committee previously looked at three potential bonds, one at a small cost estimate and another at a higher amount. This bond package that will be presented to the school board, Bogatin said, is enough to “get us moving.”
“We were trying to figure out a dollar figure that this community would (also) have tolerance for,” Bogatin said.
Initially, it was estimated that a $120 million bond was needed to complete all upgrades in the district but the “committee scaled back on what we can do.”
“(The $48.6 million bond) allows projects to still be done,” Bogatin said.
The $48.6 million bond package, if approved by the board, will fund Career and Technical Education upgrades at North Bend High School, including new spaces for the culinary program. The bond would also allow security upgrades to each school such as secure entries and locks and allow for the installation of energy efficient systems.
“…This would be new lights, or LED lighting, getting rid of single pane windows in the district,” Bogatin said. “It touches all our systems, so HVAC and plumbing, and electrical.”
He explained that some of these systems range from 50 to 70 years old.
One of the biggest projects include either a new gym or new cafeteria for Hillcrest Elementary. Bogatin said whichever is built, the new addition will be able to withstand earthquakes and serve as an emergency shelter for the community in case of disaster.
The proposed bond would also upgrade the performing art centers at both the high school and middle school. Though the performing art center won’t be moved out of the cafeteria at the North Bend High School, Bogatin said that the space will be “revamped” to incorporate 320 seats and a new stage.
“…(This) is a recommitment to performing arts in our district, which has been one of (our) most successful programs….,” he said.
After the bond package is presented to the school board next week, a website will go up allowing for public feedback.
“If the board approves this in June, we will then move the process forward to get it on the November ballot,” he said.
The district is also waiting to hear if the state legislature will provide matching funds for approved facility improvement bonds. This decision will be announced by the state in the coming weeks. If passed, Bogatin said the district may qualify for up to $4 million in matching funds.
“I’m excited,” he said. “(The proposed bond) moves our district forward into the 21st century… It doesn’t cover everything but does address big needs in the district.”
