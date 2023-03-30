North Bend School District

North Bend School District discussed next steps for its superintendent search after current superintendent Kevin Bogatin announced he will be leaving his position on June 30.

The North Bend School District has begun its search process for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Kevin Bogatin announced his departure.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments