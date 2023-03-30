North Bend School District discussed next steps for its superintendent search after current superintendent Kevin Bogatin announced he will be leaving his position on June 30.
The North Bend School District has begun its search process for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Kevin Bogatin announced his departure.
Bogatin announced his departure in a special meeting held by the School Board last Thursday.
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce I have accepted a new position as superintendent of the Tumwater School District in Tumwater, Washington,” Bogatin said.
Board Chair Jim Jordan said Bogatin helped the district kick off their search process for a new superintendent by reaching out to the Oregon School Board Association.
“Kevin coordinated with the Oregon School Board Association and contacted Steve Kelly, who does superintendent placements for them, to discuss a superintendent search process,” Jordan said.
On March 14, Board leadership met with Steve Kelly to discuss options for both a permanent and interim search process. The permanent position will be for a three-year contract, while the interim position will be for a one-year contract.
“He went over the search process options for North Bend. There is both a permanent and an interim superintendent process,” Jordan said. “The permanent process starts typically in November for a three-year contract. The interim superintendent process is for a one-year contract.”
Kelly informed the board that search process for a permanent superintendent position usually begins in November, so the district should pursue an interim superintendent position for now.
“We reviewed these processes and discussed. Typically, the permanent search starts in November. Since we are in mid-March, it’s recommended we pursue the interim superintendent position,” Jordan added.
Next steps include officially declaring a superintendent vacancy and assigning a screening committee to approve an executive search calendar. Both items will be discussed at the school board’s next meeting on April 6.
Board member Michelle Roberts asked whether the district had a current pool of candidates for the interim position.
“Is there an actual pool of candidates that are actually interested in an interim position?” Roberts asked.
Jordan said that the district currently has one internal candidate who is interested in the position, while also acknowledging the small pool of superintendent candidates this year.
“We have one internal candidate,” Jordan said. “Steve said the pool of candidates this year has been small, generally speaking. How many we will get, we don’t know.”
Bogatin is moving on after over four years of service to the North Bend School District.
Bogatin is leaving his post to pursue a superintendent job for the Tumwater School District in Tumwater, Washington. The Tumwater School District reported that Bogatin was one of 17 people applying for the position.
Bogatin’s last day in office will be June 30.
