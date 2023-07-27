The North Bend School District’s new Superintendent, Vince Swagerty, is pleased to announce Dayna Cahill as the new Director of Teaching and Learning.
Dayna is a life-long North Bend resident and has a track record of success in North Bend. During her career, Dayna has served as an elementary teacher, a reading specialist, and most recently as the principal of North Bay Elementary School. She is an excellent communicator, a collaborative partner of staff and families, excels at improving district culture and climate, and successfully utilizes sound instructional practices and data to improve instructional outcomes.
