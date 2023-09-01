The North Bend School District is excited to announce Tracy Lang as the new Assistant Principal of North Bend High School. Tracy holds a degree in Communication and a Masters in Education with an emphasis in Mathematics. Tracy began her career in education in 2000 and has taught middle school, high school, and students at the university level.
While in the North Bend School District, Tracy taught high school math; then served as the secondary instructional coach focusing on mathematics. Tracy was also the district’s Indian Education Coordinator, and led the collaborative stakeholder engagement elements of Oregon Department of Education’s Integrated Guidance initiatives. This work led the development of the district’s Student Investment Account and High School Success Grants which fund many district improvement efforts.
Tracy’s work around communication and family engagement are at the core of her foundational beliefs as an administrator, with an awareness that building relationships based on trust will ultimately lead to a culture and climate in which students and staff can thrive.
Harnden becomes elementary assistant principal
The North Bend School District is pleased to announce Lisa Harnden as the district’s new Elementary Assistant Principal. This position will work with building principals at both Hillcrest and North Bay Elementary Schools providing support and assistance for students struggling with social-emotional learning needs, self-regulation, improving instructional outcomes and supporting academic achievement initiatives.
Lisa joined North Bend School District as a teacher in 2015. Since that time, Lisa has become an integral part of the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Department supporting many academic improvement initiatives, including curriculum adoption support and implementation, academic assessments, and behavioral support improvements.
Over Lisa’s career, she has taught in grades 1-4, served as a team leader, mentor teacher, and a Teacher on Special Assignment in both North Bend School District and with Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Lisa also led the development of the OEA Choice Trust Grant to support educator well-being. Lisa’s diverse background, education, and abilities will make her a wonderful addition to both elementary schools.
