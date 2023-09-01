North Bend School District

The North Bend School District is excited to announce Tracy Lang as the new Assistant Principal of North Bend High School. Tracy holds a degree in Communication and a Masters in Education with an emphasis in Mathematics. Tracy began her career in education in 2000 and has taught middle school, high school, and students at the university level.

While in the North Bend School District, Tracy taught high school math; then served as the secondary instructional coach focusing on mathematics. Tracy was also the district’s Indian Education Coordinator, and led the collaborative stakeholder engagement elements of Oregon Department of Education’s Integrated Guidance initiatives. This work led the development of the district’s Student Investment Account and High School Success Grants which fund many district improvement efforts.

2
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments