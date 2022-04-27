The North Bend School District invites the community to learn more about the upcoming school bond that will appear on the May ballot during an open house event at North Bend High School on Wednesday, April 27.
The superintendent will be on hand during the event to share information about how the bond, if passed, would address health and safety needs, repair and update aging school buildings, and student opportunities through vocational and hands-on learning. A walking tour of the facilities at NBHS that would be impacted by the bond will also be given.
The bond development process has been community-driven from the beginning, with a Bond Development Committee formed in 2019 to help prioritize district needs. The committee was made up of school staff, parents, and community and business partners. The school board accepted the recommendations for a bond proposal and unanimously voted to put the bond measure on the May 17,ballot.
The district estimates that the proposed $22.695 million dollar bond, if passed, would not increase the current tax rate. If passed, the bond would maintain the current rate property owners in the North Bend School District are paying of 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for a length of time not to exceed 20 years from issuance.
An independent citizen Bond Oversight Committee would be established to oversee the use of bond funds if the proposed bond measure passes.
The School Bond Open House will be held on April 27, at 6 p.m., and will begin at the main entrance of North Bend High School. For information, visit www.northbendschoolbond.org.
