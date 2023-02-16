School
School

The North Bend School District is looking to fill two vacant seats on its board of commissioners after Dr. Eric Gleason stepped down from his spot on the board last month.

Gleason, who also serves on the North Bend City Council, became the second board member to resign in recent months, leaving the board with just five members.



