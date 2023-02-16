The North Bend School District is looking to fill two vacant seats on its board of commissioners after Dr. Eric Gleason stepped down from his spot on the board last month.
Gleason, who also serves on the North Bend City Council, became the second board member to resign in recent months, leaving the board with just five members.
An attempt to fill the previously vacated seat failed last year when the six remaining members were unable to choose a replacement.
The five remaining members of the board, Chair Jim Jordan, Vice Chair Julie Thies, 2nd Vice Chair Kristina Simpson and board members Steven Ryan and Mary Schilling will be tasked with filling the vacant seats until the next school board election in May.
The members appointed will serve until June 30, at which time the individuals elected in May will serve a full four-year term.
To apply for board appointment:
● Complete the “Candidate Information Sheet” which can be found at nbend.k12.or.us;
● Write a Letter of Interest;
● Submit the letter and information sheet by February 24 to:
Administrative Assistant to the Board, Mia Bryan,
Candidates will be interviewed and selected at the March 2 Regular Board Meeting at North Bend City Hall. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
In 2023, board positions #1, #3 & #7 will be up for election. The filing period for North Bend School District Board candidates is open through March 16 at 5 p.m. at the Coos County Election Office.
Candidates who complete the nomination process will be on the May 16 ballot.
541-751-6797 with any questions.
