NORTH BEND — The Safeway in North Bend is open for business after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in its deli kitchen.
No word yet on when its deli section will fully reopen as store management said it's currently working on getting its kitchen repaired.
On Thursday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., firefighters from the North Bend Fire Department received a 911 call of a fire in progress at the grocery store located on 1735 Virginia Ave.
According to North Bend Fire Chief Mark Meaker, firefighters immediately arrived to the scene and witnessed flames blazing in the kitchen.
The building was evacuated and closed for the day as a result.
“A wok was left on with oil still in it while a worker went outside to take a break,” said Meaker. “The cause of the fire was from that cooking appliance and is considered accidental.”
The store’s sprinkler system was initiated and did help contain the fire to the kitchen area. At this time, there are no reported injuries, he added.
The damages are estimated to be about $80,000. A class K extinguisher was used to put out the fire which is common with fires involving cooking materials, said Meaker.
“Once we knew there was no fire extending through the building we shut down the sprinkler system,” said Meaker.
According to a press release by the North Bend Fire Department, the fire did produce a light amount of smoke which had spread throughout much of the store.
"Firefighters from North Bend and North Bay set up a system of powerful smoke blower fans to create a positive pressure environment within the store from the north side," said the press release. "Thereby ejecting the smoke out southern door of the store."
Another walk through was completed before firefighters cleared the area and allowed employees to safely return inside.
The North Bend Fire Department was assisted by the North Bay Fire District and the Coos Bay Fire Department.