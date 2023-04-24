The city of North Bend’s new Pierce fire engine is now in production. The cab was fabricated last week and ought to move to staging this week at Hughes Fire Equipment in Bradenton, Florida.
The city had been banking $45,000 annually toward new equipment until the administration proposed another option to save taxpayers at least $139,000. The City Council approved the purchase in January 2022 ahead of inflationary price increases by financing the acquisition in-house. The fire department borrowed money from the wastewater fund and paid it back with one percent interest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In