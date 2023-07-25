North Bend Fire Grant

The city of North Bend is hoping to buy new equipment to allow it to maintain brush and reduce fire risk.

 Contributed photo

The North Bend City Council approved a contract for Outer Limits Construction in North Bend to masticate the underbrush on the west side of U.S. Highway 101 in and around Pittum Loop. The work will be paid for with a community wildfire risk reduction grant through the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

The North Bend Fire Department identified the area from the walking trail west of Highway 101 across Pittum Loop to the bluff as a high-fire and high-risk area for wildfire. The agency responded to 10 brush fires in that location last year.

