The North Bend School Board has set an ambitious schedule in its bid to hire a new interim superintendent.
The North Bend School district released a schedule for the hiring process last week, announcing it has hired Break Through Consulting to help with the superintendent search.
North Bend School District is looking to replace Superintendent Kevin Bogatin after Bogatin announced he is leaving the district at the end of the school year to serve as superintendent at a larger district in Washington state.
While the district initially plans to hire an interim superintendent, the school board is hopeful they can find someone who can be named the permanent superintendent.
The district also released a community survey, asking those who live in the district to share their thoughts on what they would like to see in the next superintendent. The survey can be reached at North Bend Interim Superintendent Search.
The district has begun the process of accepting applications for the position, with the job closing May 6. The very next week, a candidate screening committee will review the applicants and come up with a short list.
On May 20, the district is hoping to do the first round of interviews will be held in person in front of an interview committee. Finalists will be invited to North Bend on June 1 to tour the district and to go through a final round of interviews in front of the school board and the community.
The goal is to hire the next superintendent June 8, with that person starting July 1.
Community members are invited to be part of the candidate screening committee as well as the interview committee by filling out the survey above. During the survey, there is also an opportunity to nominate candidates for the superintendent’s position.
