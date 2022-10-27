The city of North Bend recognized the police department command staff last week on their successful first year serving the community.
The city of North Bend recognized the police department command staff last week on their successful first year serving the community.
Among their key accomplishments:
- Transferred emergency dispatch services to the Coos North 911 Dispatch Center to address critical staffing shortages and public safety concerns, a move that is expected to save taxpayers $723,400 through the Fiscal Year 2025;
- Changed Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management Systems to improve efficiency and accuracy in reporting crime statistics;
- Implemented mandatory training in critical areas, including defensive tactics, firearms, and use of force training and recertification;
- Utilized federal grant dollars to offset the purchase of new patrol cars to replace unsafe high-mileage vehicles with hefty repair bills;
- Eliminated mandatory over-time through restructuring of patrol shifts;
- Promoted two patrol officers to sergeant status to ensure each shift has supervisory oversight;
- Standardized uniforms for all shifts, including Class A uniforms, to communicate the level of authority and experiences of the officers in court and ceremonial events;
- Completed renovations to the police squad/report writing room;
- Remodeled former squad/report writing room for use as a multi-purpose training/conference room;
- Developed and hired a Community Services Officer (CSO) who assists and relieves law enforcement personnel in the performance of various police duties;
- Establishing relationships with community members and opening up the lines of communication through community engagement efforts, including community events and the recent “Talk of the Town” event at the Little Theatre on the Bay;
- Leveraged and sought additional federal grant dollars for a Community Resource Officer (CRO), who will work closely with community partners and the sources they provide to assist with outreach services to homeless individuals and families in our community;
- Top-down review of organizational strengths and weaknesses with extensive succession planning and staff development for future management positions;
- Significant improvements to efficiency, staffing, deployment schedules, overtime, and department operations; and
- Initiated a pay and analysis study of similar-sized agencies in Oregon, including associated incentives and benefits.
