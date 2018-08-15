NORTH BEND — In a three-to-four vote, the North Bend City Council voted to put a measure on the November ballot that, if approved, would raise public safety fees by $10.
This measure would raise the current $15 per month fee to $25 per month.
Councilors Howard Graham, Pat Goll, Mike Erbele and Mayor Rick Wetherell voted in favor of putting the measure on the ballot. While councilors Timm Slater, Bill Richardson, and Larry Garboden chose to vote against the measure.
Those on the council in favor of the measure stressed that they wanted to put the decision to increase public safety fees in the hands of the people.
“For the last two years, I have been calling for a public advisory vote of the citizens. An advisory vote would not give us a solid statement, but it would give us the opinions of the city. I’m going to vote yes, because I think we need to know where our citizens stand,” Wetherell said.
Councilors in opposition of putting the measure on the ballot voted against it because they felt the fees have already been enacted and raised twice by the council. To solve the lack of funding for public safety, Councilor Richardson suggested the council raise the fees now and in the near future present voters with a bond levy that would eliminate public safety fees and public safety through an increase in property tax.
“Since we’ve gone the fee route if we need to increase it we should increase it. I do believe a public safety levy is the way to go, with a three to five year horizon,” Slater said.
It is important to note that many of the councilors who voted to put the measure on the ballot are also interested in presenting a tax levy in the future to eliminate fees. However, those councilors also feel that another $10 increase must go before the people.
North Bend began collecting public safety fee as a $5 cost collected through citizen’s water bills about a year ago. Starting in July, the council decided to increase those fees to $15 in order to balance and approve the city’s budget.
“When we were in the situation where we had to add the fees on we didn’t do that because we wanted to, we were in a situation where services were going to be compromised big time. We acted because we had to act,” Goll said.
Two citizens, Jan Dilly and Mac McPherson, showed up to meet Tuesday to give public comment against public safety fees. Dilly expressed that she has no problem paying for public safety, but feels the flat fee is too much for some citizens, and that funds collected for public safety should be collected through a tax levy.
There was a consensus amongst the council that an education project to inform citizens on the services that the public safety fees pay for was necessary heading toward the vote on this measure.
“We do have to do an education project in order to get everybody educated as to what the potential is if they just say no, we’re not interested. There will be reduction in services,” Erbele said.
According to North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman, public safety costs have been increasing at an unsustainable rate since 2002.
“One hundred percent of our funding comes from property taxes. Since 2002, the property tax revenue has not covered the cost of police and fire service…When property tax revenues are capped at 3 percent increases, but things like health care and all the costs associated with providing services grow at much greater rates you have to fill that gap somehow,” Kappelman said.
Public safety fees were raised to $15 in July to assist in bridging a $1.3 million gap in the city’s budget. Over 50 percent of the city’s budget is allocated to police and fire services. On cost associated with the increase is the hiring of four additional officers to the North Bend Police.
“Four additional officers did not cause a $1.3 million dollar gap. Four additional officers caused a $325,000 gap. The additional gap had been 16 years coming,” Kappelman said.
Kappelman said that he will do everything he can to answer questions and concerns the public might have in order to educate themselves prior to the November vote.
“That includes personal appointments, phone calls, whatever it takes. People have to ask the question, and I encourage them to do so,” Kappelman said.