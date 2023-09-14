After more than a year of waiting, the North Bend Fire Department celebrated its new fire engine with a time-honored tradition.
North Bend firefighters gathered with members of the community to celebrate the big day with a push in, a ceremony that ended with all in attendance working together to push the new fire engine into the station.
“We’ve never done it before, but we’re doing it now,” Fire Chief Jim Brown said. “The push-in ceremony is more of an East Coast trend.”
Brown said the tradition began in the 1800s when fire departments used horse-drawn engines that had to be pushed into the station after every run. Brown said in the fire world, honoring the old traditions remains important to the men and women continuing to serve and protect.
Outside of the tradition, the new fire engine was a monumental moment for the North Bend Fire Department. For the first time ever, the department now has an engine that was designed and built specifically for them.
“There was a lot of hard work that led to getting the fire engine here,” Brown said. “Everything we have at North Bend Fire was a demo unit, so we didn’t get exactly what we needed. This is the first time we’ve made a fire engine that was for North Bend Fire that was the way we wanted.”
Brown said after the city council decided to purchase a new engine ahead of schedule, a three-person team was put together to design exactly what North Bend wanted.
The design team began working to create the dream engine in April 2021, and the engine was ordered in January 2022. The new engine carries 750 gallons of water and can push out 1,500 gallons of water per minute. It has significantly more hose than the older engines and can be plugged into a hydrant at the front of the engine, allowing it to be driven to any hydrant and connected in seconds.
Brown said the way hydrants are set up in North Bend, there is no location in the city that the engine cannot be used to fight fires.
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Waddington led the design team, and he said he was thrilled with the finished engine.
“It’s been a great project,” Brown said. “From not knowing even what we wanted, we came up with this. It was a great process for us to be involved in to come up with this.”
Firefighter Luke Rector was also part of the design team, and he said the new engine will make things easier and faster for firefighters.
“Having things exactly where we wanted them and where we think we need them is great,” Rector said. “We’re a small fire department, so we have to all be able to do everything.”
Before he ran for city council, Pat Goll was a reserve firefighter for 19 years, advancing to the rank of captain. Goll said when the idea of purchasing a fire engine earlier than expected came up, he was happy to support it.
“This truck is really neat,” Goll said. “They’ve made this truck so handy in all the aspects. They’ve done a really nice job putting this out.”
Goll said for many years the city council has set aside money annually with the idea of eventually purchasing a fire engine. In late 2021, City Administrator David Milliron came to the council with a new plan. He said with inflation causing prices to rise, he felt if the city purchased the engine early it could save between $60,000 and $70,000. The council voted to use the money it had saved and borrow money from the water department to make the purchase.
“We received the truck a week ago, and Coos Bay ordered one, and Chief Brown just told me almost the sister truck to this one is going to cost $250,000 more,” Goll said.
Brown said the engine cost North Bend $550,000 and is expected to last 25 years as the primary fire engine. With the new engine 5 up and running, North Bend will sell its old engine soon.
At the end of the ceremony, the community gathered with the firefighters and pushed the engine into the station. Brown said once it was in place, it was ready to respond to emergency calls as needed.
