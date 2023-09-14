North Bend Fire Engine

Community members joined the North Bend Fire Department to help push in the new fire engine. The ceremony marked the end of a multi-year effort to purchase a new engine.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis / For The World

After more than a year of waiting, the North Bend Fire Department celebrated its new fire engine with a time-honored tradition.

North Bend firefighters gathered with members of the community to celebrate the big day with a push in, a ceremony that ended with all in attendance working together to push the new fire engine into the station.

North Bend Fire Engine

During a push-in ceremony for the new fire engine at North Bend Fire, the community was invited to get a close look at, in and on the new fire engine.
North Bend Fire Engine

North Bend Fire Chief Jim Brown, right, and Councilman Pat Goll discuss the new fire engine North Rend started using last week.
North Bend Fire Engine
North Bend Fire Engine
North Bend Fire Engine
