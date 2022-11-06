Three North Bend fall sports teams finished in the top 10 for Class 4A in the classroom for their respective sports in the Oregon School Activities Association’s Academic All-State program.
North Bend’s boys soccer team was sixth in Class 4A with an average grade point average of 3.44. Both the football team (3.12) and the girls cross country team (3.64) were eighth.
The highest ranking among Coos County teams was Marshfield’s volleyball team, which was fifth in Class 4A with a 3.76 GPA. Marshfield’s boys soccer team was 10th with a 3.34 combined GPA.
Coquille’s football team was seventh in Class 3A (3.23) and Bandon’s boys cross country team was eighth for Class 2A-1A (3.15).
The most impressive sport, in terms of classroom achievement, was girls cross country. Siuslaw was one of six teams around the state with a perfect 4.0 team GPA, along with Tigard, Aloha, Ida B. Wells, Central and Churchill.
In boys cross country, Tigard, Corvallis and Churchill all had perfect 4.0s.
The top GPA for girls soccer was Grant High School of Portland (3.95) while Nelson, another Portland school, was tops for boys soccer (3.86) and Oregon City topped volleyball (3.99) and Summit of Bend was best in football (3.69).
Several other teams in Coos County had at least a 3.0 GPA but weren’t in the top 10 for their classifications. They included, by school:
Bandon: Volleyball 3.41, Girls Cross Country 3.50.
Coquille: Volleyball 3.50, Girls Soccer (with Myrtle Point), 3.58.
Marshfield: Girls Soccer 3.29, Boys Cross Country 3.11.
North Bend: Volleyball 3.54, Girls Soccer 3.43, Boys Cross Country 3.45.
