Three North Bend fall sports teams finished in the top 10 for Class 4A in the classroom for their respective sports in the Oregon School Activities Association’s Academic All-State program.

North Bend’s boys soccer team was sixth in Class 4A with an average grade point average of 3.44. Both the football team (3.12) and the girls cross country team (3.64) were eighth.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments