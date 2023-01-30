Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

It’s beginning to look like the North Bend Municipal Pool will be fully up and running just in time for summer.

North Bend City Administrator David Milliron said the city is finally making progress on receiving equipment needed to upgrade the pool, and he expects the pull to open around May 1.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Who is your pick to win the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments