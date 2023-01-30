It’s beginning to look like the North Bend Municipal Pool will be fully up and running just in time for summer.
North Bend City Administrator David Milliron said the city is finally making progress on receiving equipment needed to upgrade the pool, and he expects the pull to open around May 1.
The pool has had an up-and-down history over the last few years as the COVID pandemic forced North Bend to close the pool in 2020. After COVID restrictions were eased in 2021, the city re-opened the pool briefly in 2021, using a state grant to offer free swimming for several months.
But at the end of 2021, the city closed the pool with the plan of replacing the aging pumps and filtration system, some that dated to the opening of the pool in the 1950s.
At the time, the city expected all the equipment to be replaced by the summer of 2022, but a slowdown of the economy and difficulties in finding equipment for the older system stopped much of the progress.
Using a grant from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation along with city funds, progress has been ongoing, but without the filtration system the pool cannot open.
Milliron said the filtration system should ship this week, and the variable frequency drive to operate the pumps shipped last week. Once all the parts have arrived, the contractor will finish installation and will begin to train city staff on how to operate the new equipment.
Milliron said he hopes that will begin in March. At that point, the city will begin hiring and training lifeguards with a goal of opening the pool fully by May 1.
Tax money raised through a property tax levy to support pool operations for five years was not used to replace the infrastructure. Instead, it has been saved and will be used for five years after the pool is opening.
Remaining funds for a state grant have been targeted for opening the pool for free until the funding runs out.
