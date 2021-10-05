Students at North Bend High School will see a strong reminder on campus every day - life is worth living.
On Wednesday, a partnership between the North Bend Police Department and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - a police car urging students and others to call for help if they are feeling suicidal.
Lance Nelson, chapter president with the AFSP in Coos County, said the message on the car is one students need to see and hear regularly.
"As you probably know, Coos County has one of the worst suicide rates in Oregon," Nelson said. "We're trying to change this. We know that education is a huge piece of suicide prevention, and that's what we love to do here."
Nelson said the AFSP offers free classes for any group, large or small, about suicide prevention. He said classes are available for anyone, youth, teens, adults, elderly or LGBTQ.
"Every person, every age group, every demographic has an opportunity to get educated on suicide prevention through AFSP," Nelson said.
Nelson said partnering with the North Bend Police Department was a natural move for both agencies.
"Almost all the time, folks that are actively suicidal or in a mental health crisis, one of their first contacts is with law enforcement," Nelson said. "Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents. We thought it was important for this to be parked out in front of the school. We want the message to be right in front of their faces."
Dustin Parkhurst, the school resource officer for the North Bend police, will drive the car. He said he hopes sending the message to stop suicide and offering a place to call will make a difference. In his role, he said he has seen mental health struggles among students increase.
"On a daily basis, I'm working counselors and the administration and really getting the students' resources," Parkhurst said. "It's just another way to show our support. It's visible. They can see the number of the car."
North Bend Schools Superintendent Kevin Bogatin said he, too, has seen an increasing concern on campuses, and he was thrilled the AFSP and North Bend police partnered to send a strong message.
"It has been an increasing concern," Bogatin said. "I've been at the district oversight level for 10 years, and I've seen mental health issues and suicidal ideation. The suicidal ideation is something we're seeing weekly."
Bogatin said the police car is on campus every day, and he hopes it sends a strong message to students.
"Anything we can do to say, he we're here to help," he said. "This is sending a message to say, make a phone call and we'll have a team surrounding you."
Bogatin said the district brought a mental health counselor to North Bend High School this year nd hired another one that splits time between the junior high and elementary schools. He added having Parkhurst on campus is another tool that benefits students.
While September was Suicide Prevention Month, Parkhurst said the message on his car was there to stay.
"This is my ride," he said. "I think it turned out nice."
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention traditionally hosts a walk every October as a fundraiser to provide funds used locally for classes and other efforts to stop suicide.
Due to COVID, the walk was cancelled this year, the AFSP is still holding a virtual event October 16, and teams are still encouraged to enter and walk on their own. To take part in the virtual event or to learn information about what is offered locally, visit afsp.org/cooscounty.
The Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.
