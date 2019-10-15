NORTH BEND — The North Bend Police Officer’s Association is holding their haunted house again this year.
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department, the haunted house will be at the Pony Village Mall, at 1611 Virginia Ave., where the old Athletic Club was located on the west end of the mall.
“The NBPOA annual Haunted House was started in 2000 and ran every year up until 2013 when the members of the association voted to take a break to focus on other association-related activities,” the release said. “The members of the association voted to bring back the NBPOA annual Haunted House for the 2019 calendar year.”
The haunted house opens Oct. 25 and will run through Halloween night. The hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night, except for Halloween which will open from 6 p.m. and run until midnight “for those who dare,” the release said.
To walk through the haunted house, entry is $4 for children under 12 years old and $5 for people 13 and older.
“The funds raised from this annual event will go back into the local community through other community partners,” the release said. “A special thanks to a few of our local sponsors who have already donated to this year’s haunted house: Pony Village Mall, Coos Head Lumber, Ace Hardware, Farr’s True Value and Walmart.”