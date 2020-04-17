NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Wednesday, April 15
Alarm
At 7:20 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an alarm at location went off. It was disarmed during initial report and cancelled by Gold Coast Security. Information went to officers.
Information
At 11:07 a.m. on Commercial Street, information was provided on scam.
Shoplifter
At 12:30 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a male walking away from Safeway with cart, beer and food items. An officer responded.
Arrest
At 3:30 p.m. on Newmark Street, an Oregon State Police Trooper reported a hit and run that occurred at Newmark and Sherman with the suspect last seen driving west on Newmark. The driver later returned to the scene. Dakota James Gordon, 18, of Coos Bay was arrested for alleged failure to perform duties of a driver and cited in lieu of custody.
Harassment
At 3:34 p.m. on Lincoln Street, someone requested an officer take report that she and her son were hit earlier by a male suspect who had left. An officer responded and a report was taken for harassment and criminal mischief 2. Investigation is continuing.
Welfare Check
At 3:56 p.m. on Newmark Street, it was reported that a male transient passed out on the floor of the laundromat. An officer contacted the subject who agreed to move on.
Disturbance
At 6:17 p.m. on Lombard Street, a report was made of a subject being pushed. Officers responded and parties were separated.
Criminal Trespass
At 6:41 p.m. at Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 8:33 p.m. on 16th Street, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 8:46 p.m. on 16th Street, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 10:31 p.m. on Cessna Circle, a subject was warned for criminal trespass on airport property and all were warned for minor in possession of marijuana.
At 11:36 p.m. on Marion Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass and will gather things together to be on their way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In