NORTH BEND — Starting April 6, the North Bend Police Department is offering virtual field trips for North Bend elementary school students.
“Normally, this time of year sees throngs of elementary school kids visiting our police department for field trips,” states the NBPD in its announcement. “Since this isn’t happening, we’re bringing the field trips to you.”
During Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, appointments can be arranged for field trips. On the day of the appointment, an officer will call in advance to make sure they can come by. Once the squad car arrives, the officer will call again and talk to kids on the phone, while they watch out a window, giving a tour of their squad car and uniform, as well as answering questions.
The field trips are currently restricted to residents of North Bend and grades K-5.
NBPD School Resource Officer Parkhurst said he hopes the trips give families a chance to see a familiar face while away from school. It also gives kids a chance for a one-on-one interaction with police. He noted it can be hard on everyone involved to stop going to school so abruptly and he hopes these trips are a good way to maintain that connection.
“This project is just one of the ways we can all show each other how we care and that we will not let a virus get in the way,” said Parkhurst.
To schedule time for a field trip, email Parkhurst at dparkhurst@northbendpd.org. They ask for the names of the children, the names of the parents or guardians, an address and phone number to be included.
“Please understand that we must be a bit flexible with these visits and it may take a few days before we get to your house,” states the NBPD. “We miss seeing your smiling faces at our department and we hope this brings a little enjoyment to your home.”
