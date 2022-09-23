A big boost
North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke was all smiles as she participated in the Bay Area Fun Festival Parade, handing out T-shirts and note pads to spectators along the parade route.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/The World

Just more than a year after the North Bend Police Officers Association wrote a letter signifying no confidence in City Administrator David Milliron and disappointment in the city council, the union voted unanimously to endorse incumbent Mayor Jessica Engelke in the mayor's race for the city.

Patrick Kinney, the president of the association, said members met with Engelke last week and listened as Engelke gave her ideas for the future of the city.

