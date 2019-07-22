COOS BAY — North Bend police responded to a rollover accident on Newmark Avenue on Sunday.
On July 22 at 10:32 a.m., NBPD received a call of a two-vehicle rollover “with extensive damage and injuries” on Newmark Avenue, read a press release from the department.
The accident happened near the intersection of Chester Street and Newmark and all occupants were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital, the release said. “All occupants were treated for minor injuries and later released.”
The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing. NBPD received assistance at the crash scene from the Coos County Crash Team.