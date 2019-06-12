NORTH BEND — The North Bend Police Department was honored for reducing crime and violence.
According to a press release from the department, the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police awarded the North Bend Police Department and the community of North Bend with a President’s Award for reduction of crime and violence in the area.
The award was announced at the OACP annual conference in Bend on April 11 and was presented to NBPD at the North Bend City Council Meeting on Tuesday, June 11 by OACP President Chief Kris Allison from the Central Point Police Department, the release said.
Allison shared that, “this award is truly unique and has rarely been awarded to a police department and community by OACP,” the release said.
“Awarded to the North Bend Police Department ... in recognition of your efforts to make the City of North Bend a safer community,” read the award. “As a result of the efforts of the women and men of the North Bend Police Department ... the City of North Bend saw a 59 percent reduction in property crime and a 38 percent reduction in violent crime.”
“An accomplishment like this is a product of community working together,” wrote North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman in the release. “This short-term payoff is to be honored with an award. The long-term payoff is a better and safer community for all of us to enjoy. The work must continue, but the efforts of the citizens and leaders of this community and the incredible people of the NBPD cannot be overstated. North Bend, as a whole, should be incredibly proud of this achievement and I am honored and humbled to accept the award on their behalf.”