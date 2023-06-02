The North Bend Police Department has assigned Nycolma White as its community resource officer. CRO White will work primarily with the homeless population to help them find resources to locate permanent housing and gain stability. He replaces Officer Shane Dunning, who was promoted to patrol sergeant.
Homelessness is a critical issue impacting multiple sectors of the North Bend community. To address this concern, the city of North Bend Police Department expanded its current force in October 2022 by creating the community resource officer position to provide outreach to homeless individuals and families to connect them to community resource partners.
