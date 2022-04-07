Pitching in

Students from North Bend High School stretch dough while making pizzas during a fundraiser Saturday.

 David Rupkalvis

Students from the North Bend High School Culinary Arts program cooked wood-fired pizzas Saturday to raise money for World Central Kitchen, which is feeding Ukrainian refugees. The students were scheduled to start selling pizzas at noon, but a massive turnout forced them to open early. Chef Frank Murphy said he was amazed by the turnout from the community and the students, and hoped to raise thousands of dollars for World Central Kitchen. The organization travels the globe providing free food in areas of crisis. Central World Kitchen has already provided 3 million meals for refugees fleeing from Ukraine. Murphy said the students wanted to do something to help out and came up with the idea of raising funds for Central World Kitchen. For complete information, see the Friday edition of The World.

