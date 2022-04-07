Students from the North Bend High School Culinary Arts program cooked wood-fired pizzas Saturday to raise money for World Central Kitchen, which is feeding Ukrainian refugees. The students were scheduled to start selling pizzas at noon, but a massive turnout forced them to open early. Chef Frank Murphy said he was amazed by the turnout from the community and the students, and hoped to raise thousands of dollars for World Central Kitchen. The organization travels the globe providing free food in areas of crisis. Central World Kitchen has already provided 3 million meals for refugees fleeing from Ukraine. Murphy said the students wanted to do something to help out and came up with the idea of raising funds for Central World Kitchen. For complete information, see the Friday edition of The World.
Online Poll
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Coquille sweeps team titles in Twilight Meet
- Karrie Devine hired as school nurse for Bandon School District
- Letter: Reinvigorate democracy
- Marine patrols urge waterway safety
- Police Blotter
- COVID cases fall more, deaths still common
- ODFW releases comprehensive Dungeness crab fishery management plan
- Pole vaulters lead Marshfield to victory in Marist Invitational
- The World's E-edition for 4-5-22
- Bandon Police Blotter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Coquille sweeps team titles in Twilight Meet
- Karrie Devine hired as school nurse for Bandon School District
- Letter: Reinvigorate democracy
- Marine patrols urge waterway safety
- Police Blotter
- COVID cases fall more, deaths still common
- ODFW releases comprehensive Dungeness crab fishery management plan
- Pole vaulters lead Marshfield to victory in Marist Invitational
- The World's E-edition for 4-5-22
- Bandon Police Blotter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In