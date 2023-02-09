The clock is now ticking on a 90-day deadline to create a new law enforcement agreement between the city of North Bend and the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.
After the North Bend City Council voted unanimously to cancel an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the airport district, City Administrator David Milliron sent a letter to the district informing them of the news.
The city council made its decision after Police Chief Gary McCullough told council members that due to staffing levels he could not guarantee a response to any call at the airport within 15 minutes. The IGA between the city and the airport mandated a 15-minute response time, which is a requirement the TSA and Homeland Security have for all airports.
In the letter Milliron sent to Theresa Cook, executive director of the airport district, he said police and fire would always respond to actual emergencies at the airport as they always have.
“The city of North Bend and its governing body recognize the importance of quality commercial air service to the local and regional economy through improved access for visitors and, most importantly, to support area businesses, organizations, and institutions in promoting and fostering economic development opportunities on Oregon’s South Coast. Therefore, the city remains committed to helping CCAD’s effort to expand aviation travel and services in North Bend and beyond,” the letter read. “However, the North Bend City Council voted 7-0 at its business meeting on January 24, 2023, to cancel an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) signed by the Coos County Airport District (CCAD) on November 15, 2012, and the North Bend City Administrator on January 30, 2013. The City Council provided 90 days for CCAD to renegotiate a new agreement in good faith with the city or to secure other services to meet its TSA/Homeland Security obligations.
“Police Chief Gary McCullough nor City Administrator David Milliron was aware of the IGA until TSA/Homeland Security brought it to the chief’s attention in April 2022. Chief McCullough has since proactively and consistently informed the TSA/Homeland Security and CCAD personnel that his department lacks the necessary staffing and resources to abide by the agreement, which requires a fifteen-minute response to a TSA request. The city is otherwise obligated to respond to 9-1-1 emergencies, per Oregon Law. North Bend Police and Fire will continue to respond to emergencies at the airport in the same manner and service level provided to others within our community.”
The letter was dated January 31 and was sent via certified mail.
The airport district has not made a public comment about the issue since the city council voted to cancel the IGA.
The 15-minute requirement is a federal mandate, but it does not require the airport to have an agreement with the city it is in. Therefore, the district could look to other law enforcement agencies such as the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coos Bay police or even Tribal police to meet the requirement.
