Airport

The Coos County Airport District will have to find a new law enforcement agency to guarantee 15-minute service after the city of North Bend opted to end an IGA that has been in force since 2013.

The clock is now ticking on a 90-day deadline to create a new law enforcement agreement between the city of North Bend and the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.

After the North Bend City Council voted unanimously to cancel an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the airport district, City Administrator David Milliron sent a letter to the district informing them of the news.



