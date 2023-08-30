North Bend Officers
Contributed photo

Please join the North Bend Police Department in congratulating Officer Kelan Solesbee (center) on graduation from the Department of Public Safety Standards & Training’s 16-week Basic Police Academy (Class No. 427) on August 11. Attending the ceremony were Police Captain Perry (left) and Community Resource Officer White.

