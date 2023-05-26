The North Bend City Council voted unanimously last week to approve an ordinance that establishes camping rules for the city in an attempt to meet the requirements of a state law that allows homeless camping in cities.
The council voted 6-0 to adopt the ordinance, which will go into effect July 1. The ordinance itself bans camping through the city, with the promise the council will adopt a resolution that outlines where and when the homeless can set up camp.
North Bend Public Works Director Ralph Dunham told the council it must allow space for the homeless to camp. Without the ordinance by July 1, camping would have been allowed in any public space after that date.
The ordinance that bans camping only applies to public property, and while all camping is banned, the council can allow camping by passing a resolution stating when and where.
“We started by prohibiting it in residential areas,” Dunham told the council. “As it sits today, it’s prohibited throughout the entire city, all zones. As you’re well aware, we have to provide for homeless camping somewhere. This is both in vehicles, in tents and other camping. That is provided by resolution. The council designates a location that allows that.”
Getting to the point of adopting the ordinance was a multi-year process that included many public meetings, two town halls and hours and hours of debate among councilors.
Most of the discussion last week was around the resolution, which will outline when and where camping will be allowed. After the long debate in the city, the council has currently settled on downtown North Bend, near City Hall as the only place homeless camping will be allowed.
The council can still change the resolution as long as one is approved and in place before July 1. The current resolution would allow camping on:
• Harbor Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Washington Avenue;
• Union Avenue between California Avenue and Connecticut Avenue;
• California Avenue between Meade Street and McPherson Street; and
• McPherson Street between California Avenue and Virginia Avenue.
Those locations would include City Hall, the North Bend Police Department and the North Bend Fire Department as well as many business locations
Dunham said based on the latest numbers the city has seen, between 20 and 30 vehicles are currently being used for camping and between 30 and 60 individuals are camping in tents. He said based on Point in Time counts, it is estimated that between 250 and 300 homeless people are in North Bend, which includes people couch surfing.
While the council has settled on a possible site, it did get three public comments for businesses in the area, all opposed to the plan.
“Nobody is going to be happy,” Councilor Pat Goll said. “I can walk down every street in North Bend and get a list of names of people who won’t be happy.”
Mayor Jessica Engelke said the advantage of using a resolution to set allowable camping sites is they can be changed as often as needed.
“We know we’re going to look at this a month later,” she said. “Might as well put it on the calendar now.”
Councilor Susanna Noordhoff said her big concern in the area was allowing camping on Harbor Avenue, which overlooks the bay.
But Goll said it’s time to pass something and move on.
“I think we’ve had a lot of hashing out, and there’s a draft resolution that could work,” Goll said. “I think we’re just wasting time.”
“I don’t think we’re wasting time,” Noordhoff responded. “We eliminated Hamilton, which is a good thing.”
With the location mostly settled on, the council also discussed what time camping should be allowed. Engelke said she would be in favor of a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. time slot in all areas. But Noordhoff said for some that would not be fair.
“If you have someone living in a car with children, do you really want them driving around until 10 p.m.,” Noordhoff said. “I think it should be 8 to be reasonable and humane to people.”
After some discussion by the council, the compromise was reached with camping allowed on Harbor Avenue from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and every else from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
“These are crisis situations,” Engelke said. “We are not looking for long-term solutions. We’re starting small. We will revisit it in the first 30 days to see how it’s going.”
The council will consider to discuss the resolution, but a decision must be made prior to July 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In