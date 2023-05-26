houselessness
The ordinance that bans camping only applies to public property, and while all camping is banned, the council can allow camping by passing a resolution stating when and where.

The North Bend City Council voted unanimously last week to approve an ordinance that establishes camping rules for the city in an attempt to meet the requirements of a state law that allows homeless camping in cities.

The council voted 6-0 to adopt the ordinance, which will go into effect July 1. The ordinance itself bans camping through the city, with the promise the council will adopt a resolution that outlines where and when the homeless can set up camp.

