When bids for work to make needed repairs at the North Bend Municipal Pool came in above the funding budgeted by the city, the city council promised to find extra funding to cover all the needed repairs.
Last week, the council did just that, moving $500,000 in American Rescue Act Plan funding from the community building to pool repairs to cover the full costs.
Finance Director Jessica Terra asked the council to approve the change, saying the city would seek additional funding to make repairs at the community center.
“In December, the council adopted a plan to spend the ARPA money,” Terra said. “We have identified a number of changes. The first and most significant change is reallocating the $500,000 set aside for renovating the community center and moving that to the pool improvement fund. This would allow for all three phases of the pool improvement to be completed and address any other needed improvements that could arise.”
Terra said the city would seek grant funding or other revenue sources to complete the community building rehabilitation.
With the additional funding, all needed repairs to the pool can be made, with a goal of ensuring the pool is safe and operable for the next 30 years.
Work at the North Bend Pool has already begun after the council approved phases 1 and 2 and the renovation. Because those bids came in higher than expected, there was no funding left for phase 3.
“I think that’s money well spent,” Councilor Bill Richardson said.
The council also agreed to use ARP funs to purchase a new police vehicle for the captain and to fund a community services officer.
City Administrator David Milliron explained the captain is currently using a borrowed vehicle that will need to be returned.
He said the city is always looking for grant funding to help pay for aspects of the police department.
“We’re trying to help bring money in to help pay for these officers,” Milliron said. “At this point, taxpayers are paying the full amount. Only about 60 percent of our police money is paid by the public safety fee. We are moving things, but at this point it’s not impacting the budget and we’re using as much outside resources as we can in order to stretch the budget.”
