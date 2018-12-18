NORTH BEND — A 70-year-old pedestrian was hit Monday afternoon in North Bend while attempting to cross the street.
North Bend police responded to the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Florida Street at approximately 4:36 p.m. Monday where the crash occurred.
The North Bend man that was struck was transported to Bay Area Hospital and was last reported with serious injuries.
An investigation revealed the driver, a 60-year-old North Bend resident, was turning left from eastbound Florida Street onto northbound Sherman Avenue and failed to yield to the pedestrian.
North Bend police are reminding drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious during times of increased rainfall and limited sunlight.
Pedestrians are encouraged to wear bright and reflective clothing while traveling during in such conditions.