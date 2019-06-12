COOS COUNTY — A North Bend man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 42 early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release by Oregon State Police, troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene at approximately 4:48 a.m. near milepost eight.
A preliminary investigation showed 29-year-old Jonathan Moore, who was travelling westbound in a Honda Pilot, had for unknown reasons crossed into the eastbound lane.
The vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe, which was operated by 25-year-old Kaci Baker, of North Bend. After the collision, Baker's vehicle caught fire.
She was extricated by a witness and transported by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital for injuries, said the release.
Moore had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coquille Police Department, Coquille Fire Department, Myrtle Point Fire Department,Millington Fire Department and ODOT were all on scene to assist OSP.