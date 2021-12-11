A North Bend man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in Clackamas County.
According to a press release from Oregon State Police, on December 4 at about 10:23 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 213 near SE Otty Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Caravan, operated by Kendal Elizabeth Conley (50) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian, James Ross Barclay (67) of North Bend.
Barclay sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Conley was uninjured.
Conley was arrested on charges of DUII and criminally negligent homicide.
Highway 213 was closed for three hours.
OSP was assisted by ODOT, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, CRAFT Team, AMR, Clackamas Fire and Clackamas County ME's Office.
