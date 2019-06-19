ASHLAND — Authorities have identified the man who drowned Monday afternoon in a remote swimming area north of Howard Prairie Lake in Ashland as 18-year-old Steven Roy Reynolds of North Bend.
According to a press release by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Reynolds was found unresponsive June 17 at about 4:10 p.m. in the water at the Keno Rock Quarry located on Keno Access Road.
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel form Greensprings Fire were on scene to assist as well as Mercy Flights.
“According to witnesses, the man had been swimming when he went underwater and did not surface,” said the release. “Bystanders pulled him from the water and began CPR. Medical personnel arrived and continued resuscitation efforts, but the man died at the scene.”
Earlier today, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Reynolds’ death to be an accident caused by drowning. Reynolds’ family has been notified and assistance was provided by the Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains to anyone involved in the response.
It was noted in the press release that Reynolds would have turned 19 years old next week.