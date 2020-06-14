GARDINER — A North Bend man was killed Saturday following a head-on crash two miles north of Gardiner.
According to an Oregon State Police report, on June 13 at approximately 7:24 p.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 208.
Preliminary investigation indicated that a Volkswagen Rabbit, operated by Stevie Shuey, 29, of Pleasanton, Calif., was northbound and crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Hyundai Genesis operated by Michael Lindsay, 69, of North Bend.
Shuey was transported by Life Flight to the hospital.
Lindsay sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The passenger in the Hyundai, Erica Billingslea, 33, of Coos Bay, was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Troopers are investigating DUII by Shuey and are asking anyone who might have witnessed any poor driving to call Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 and leave information for Trooper Dunlap.
OSP was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Reedsport Police Department, Gardiner Fire Department, Reedsport Fire Department, Winchester Bay Fire Department, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Oregon Department of Transportation and Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains.
